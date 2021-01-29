Editor,
It appears to me that the most talked about topic right now is “where can I get a vaccine?” Many neighbors and friends have told me that they received their first shot already. After much online research, talking to my doctor, signing up for alerts at three different health networks, and waiting in line at the San Mateo fairgrounds, I have learned that there are no more appointments due to no more vaccines.
Where did all the vaccines go in our state? According to the website covid19.ca.gov, the bulk of the vaccines received went to southern California, most to Los Angeles county. Granted they had a terrible outbreak, but they partied while we here in the Bay Area suffered job losses, closures and for many folks this meant wondering where your next meal was coming from. So they get rewarded for bad behavior?
The latest news bite on California vaccine distribution is “with an eye for equity.” What does this mean? It’s either equitable or it's not. I guess “eye” is political double talk.
The solution? True equity of vaccination distribution to counties. Open the availability to any resident of California by age groups. The science-based evidence shows age is the biggest factor is getting sick and dying from COVID.
Robin Cynar
San Mateo
