I would like to respond to the Nov. 11 letter “A once mighty oak” by Keith Weber with a completely different perspective.
My next-door neighbor has a 50-year-old “heritage” tree that we both want removed. It has completely destroyed my driveway with giant roots that lifted it in several places. Three adults have fallen in this driveway, one chipping two of her front teeth, abrasions and other injuries. The other two only had scraped body parts. The neighbor who lives there didn’t plant the tree and we both want it removed. The roots are in his plumbing and near his gas line. We submitted the request to the city of San Mateo twice and were denied both times. The city arborist didn’t even get out of his truck when he made his decision.
I’ve now spent over $10,000 to replace the driveway, but the roots are raising the floor of my garage. If you know a loophole to get the tree down, please let me know? In our opinion, trees are more important to the city of San Mateo, then the lives of its people.
Ginny Ryan
San Mateo
Hi Ginny - sometimes it is easier to ask for forgiveness than ask for permission.
