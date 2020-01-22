Editor,
The trial of President Donald J. Trump will be either a partisan sham or a national affirmation that the United States is indeed still a democracy and in a democracy no one, even the president, is above the law.
Six Republican senators could make the difference. They could reject being knee-jerk defenders of the president and choose to become contemporary profiles in courage. Those senators are: Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Richard Burr of North Carolina and Martha McSally of Arizona.
I urge your readers to contact friends and relatives who may live in these states. Ask them to demand that their senator commit to: 1) a fair trial with all relevant witnesses and documents presented, and 2) a transparent trial with full media access to keep the American people fully informed in real time. This could be America’s finest hour. The whole world is watching.
Mary Enright
Mountain View
