After reading Rich Grogan’s letter about Christmas trees not being picked up by Recology in a timely manner, I am hopeful people might think twice about murdering a living thing (Yes, trees are alive and help us breathe) to keep inside their homes for a few weeks and then throwing them into the street, to be discarded like garbage. In these days, with the real threat of global warming looming in our future, killing trees makes no sense to me.
Kristina Anderson
South San Francisco
