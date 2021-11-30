Editor,
When President Trump banned visitors from China at the very start of COVID pandemic, candidate Joe Biden implied Trump’s travel ban was “xenophobic, hysterical and fear-mongering.” Many in the media labeled it “racist.” Now, because of the new COVID mutant strain from South Africa, President Biden has banned visitors from that country. Is Biden’s travel ban “xenophobic, hysterical, fear-mongering and racist?” Or does it render him and the media to be just a plain, old-fashioned, hypocrites?
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
