Editor,

Every day we walk around the one block from the south side of West Third Avenue to Virginia Avenue to West Fifth to Dartmouth Road and back to West Third Avenue. During this walk, we carry a bag and pick up fast-food wrappers, cups, straws, plastic straps from construction material, candy wrappers and at least 20 cigarette butts. The majority of these are on the south side of West Third, near 111 W. Third Ave., where several apartments are undergoing renovation, and across from Ryan Tower, where people who live and visit park their cars. The trash and cigarette butts are primarily in the gutter where they will be washed into the storm drains and out to San Francisco Bay.

