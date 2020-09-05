Editor,
Do you feel you are suffocating from the confinement of COVID-19?
You may live away from the coastside, perhaps somewhere near the Peninsula, and wish for a respite from the pandemic and smoky air.
You know the coastside beaches will be refreshing. So you, your family and friends set up your site, eat the food and drinks that you carted down to the beach from your cars.
The babies and toddlers, who wear diapers, need those items packed, as well.
You may have some wonderful photos to remember the glorious day of children playing in the sand and water.
Oh, it’s lovely, and difficult not to partake, and that is understandable.
But then the day is over and you leave trash on the beach, the parking lots, in the sand and on the ground.
There are bottles, cans, dirty diapers, paper wrappers, plastics of all kinds and food items.
Some have said they wanted put trash in the trash cans on the beach near the parking lot but they were full.
Here’s the problem with trash cans: Before a utility service can pick it up, birds and animals scavenge the trash and scatter it over the area.
I learned a simple lesson decades ago with mountain camping adventures: “Pack It In, Pack It Out.”
If you have the muscle to get it down to the beach, you’ll be able to take it back up to your car.
Leave the beaches beautiful for others.
Laureen Diephof
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.