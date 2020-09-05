Editor,

Do you feel you are suffocating from the confinement of COVID-19?

You may live away from the coastside, perhaps somewhere near the Peninsula, and wish for a respite from the pandemic and smoky air. 

You know the coastside beaches will be refreshing. So you, your family and friends set up your site, eat the food and drinks that you carted down to the beach from your cars. 

The babies and toddlers, who wear diapers, need those items packed, as well. 

You may have some wonderful photos to remember the glorious day of children playing in the sand and water.

Oh, it’s lovely, and difficult not to partake, and that is understandable. 

But then the day is over and you leave trash on the beach, the parking lots, in the sand and on the ground.

There are bottles, cans, dirty diapers, paper wrappers, plastics of all kinds and food items.

Some have said they wanted put trash in the trash cans on the beach near the parking lot but they were full.  

Here’s the problem with trash cans: Before a utility service can pick it up, birds and animals scavenge the trash and scatter it over the area. 

I learned a simple lesson decades ago with mountain camping adventures: “Pack It In, Pack It Out.” 

If you have the muscle to get it down to the beach, you’ll be able to take it back up to your car.

Leave the beaches beautiful for others. 

 Laureen Diephof

Half Moon Bay

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription