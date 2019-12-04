Editor,
As more tax initiatives make their way onto the upcoming ballots, I think people should demand something that has yet to be given. Taxpayers deserve an itemized breakdown of what all these new taxes are being used for.
Most people, including myself, never seem to see the improvements promised by yet another tax. Our streets are in disarray, homelessness and housing problems are getting worse and people are leaving the state at a rapid rate. One of the main reasons is taxes, especially when those paying don’t see the tangible effects of paying more taxes than anyone else in the nation.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
