We are a group of climate-concerned high school students representing the Climate Citizens’ Lobby San Mateo Youth Chapter. We are writing to you about the benefits of home electrification — from a health, economic, environmental and ethical lens.
Recently, one of us transitioned to an all-electric household. During the process, they discovered gas leaks in their walls that can cause serious health consequences like asthma, brain damage and even death. Such gas leaks are common, under-the-radar occurrences in older homes. By switching to electric power, our member’s family was able to proactively switch to a safer and healthier alternative.
Since the transition, the family has also seen a lower energy bill. And transitioning can result in a net savings of $1,650 for everyone, according to the Rocky Mountain Institute for the city of Oakland.
In addition, switching to electric is hugely beneficial for the environment. According to Rewriting America, 42% of energy-related emissions in the United States come from our homes and the machines we use every day. Converting to electric energy would help decrease these emissions, as electric energy creates fewer emissions than gas.
We urge community members to transition to semi- or fully-electric powered homes because our generation — Generation Z — along with the future ones, will be the ones to carry the most health and environmental damage from careless decisions made by the generation currently in power.
We need you to step up and take responsibility for the Earth you are leaving us. Act now.
