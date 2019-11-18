Editor,
We know that an assortment of projects for a tax proposal is listed to get support. But what really matters is how the money is actually used.
While special interest groups focus on their respective messages (bicycles, climate, child safety, etc.) the underlying frustration I hear at public meetings and during door-to-door campaigns is about traffic, traffic, traffic.
The lack of public transportation across the Bay is primarily to blame for both traffic and lack of access to Peninsula-worker housing; I have heard this from public and private planners and agency leaders. The former head of SamTrans said it: if we closed the Dumbarton Bridge tomorrow, Highway 101 mid-Peninsula would run freely all day.
So, is the bulk of Measure W funding going to cross-Bay transit alternatives? Not even half.
On the Peninsula, adding freeway lanes is always a short-term fix: painful in progress, rough elbows, and ultimately never enough. It diverts attention and funds from the ultimate need for long-term cross-Bay transit. In effect, every lane-building project is a subtraction from the solution to traffic.
Meanwhile, the conditions of Bay Area roads are atrocious. To be blunt — in terms of quality of life — the failures of cities’ public works, county transit and Caltrans border on criminal malfeasance. Ultimately, the ever-distracted public will figure this out.
So why are we still widening potholed freeways and buying long, empty buses?
Henry Riggs
Menlo Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.