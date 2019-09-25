Editor,
With reference to the Sept. 21-22 Daily Journal story “Sequoia Station Plans to include a 17 story building,” it states developer Lowe is contemplating to build up to 440 residential units, 1.6 million square feet of offices and 175,000 square feet of retail.
In addition to the 17-story building, Lowe wants to construct three 10-story buildings, two eight-story buildings and a seven-story building on the same site. All this with reduced parking rations because the site is adjacent to the Caltrain station. This is all a major crock of BS.
All the city councils from South San Francisco to Redwood City are all feeding the public this propaganda so they can more than likely get more building permit money and possibly “kick-backs” too. Our residential streets are overcrowded due to lack of parking. Just about every household has at least two vehicles. Therefore, every newly or reconstructed piece of property should accommodate at least two vehicles per unit. People may use public transit to commute, but they will still have vehicles to use on weekends and to run errands. So the transit-oriented “snow job” that is being force fed to the general public by the city councils is all just a ploy to get more construction and to “shaft” the taxpayers.
Voting season is around the corner, be sure you know who and what you are voting for.
E. Picchi
Millbrae
