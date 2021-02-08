Editor,
Feb. 4 marked the birthday of Rosa Parks, an enduring symbol of resistance to our country’s injustices. Feb. 4 also marked Transit Equity Day, a nationwide movement that pushes for a more equitable and sustainable transportation system.
Here in the Bay Area, transit inequity is a major problem — our cities are built around roads, and traffic is horrendous as more people use cars than transit. Access to transit is critical not only for movement and access to jobs, but access to transit is critical for taking cars off the road and lowering not only the amount of CO2 emitted but also lowering the health effects of polluted air. Caltrain is great, but it largely serves the affluent only.
As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic with the economy in shambles, we should use the stimulus money wisely and prioritize public transit and its recovery. We must prioritize funding public transit over any highway expansion and we must prioritize serving those in need — Bay Area residents need it badly.
Jack Turner
Burlingame
