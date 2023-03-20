Thank you for the article illustrating the headwinds and financial shortfalls the high-speed rail is facing (“Report: High-speed rail $100B in the red” in the March 8 Daily Journal). We have been fed a steady diet of optimistic forecasts that have been far less than candid. It is disturbing to realize the amount of taxpayer dollars that have been spent for so little progress and have very far it is from completion. I can’t imagine voters approving continuing down this road. Perhaps we should have the opportunity to re-evaluate whether it is worth the extra investment.
Recently, Caltrain admitted that the electrification is primarily to pave the way for HSR. Previously, they maintained that it was needed so they could run more trains. It was hard to maintain that narrative when ridership has been steadily in decline and the trains are running nearly empty. Think of the needed improvements, like grade separations, that could have been funded with the money wasted. We have clearly entrusted the wrong people with our tax dollars, and none of them will be held accountable.
As the saying goes: “when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” It’s time to stop throwing good money after bad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.