Now that many of you folks have over bought all that toilet tissue and paper towels, I have found some fabulous recipes that will help you to reduce that stockpile you have amassed for no really good reason.
In addition, you will increase the amount of fiber in your diet to an enormous degree. Yes, you might say you will cleanse yourself inside and out all at the same time. What could possibly be more helpful?
Just go to my website “Munch your way to a cleaner within without effort.org” and enjoy those creative and nutritious ways to munch your way through that huge stock pile. We have such wonders as “TP vegetarian ragout” which replaces the normal rags with you know what. Also we have edible paper filo dough pastries which can be colored and decorated as you wish. Yes friends, there is little limit to the ways you may cleanse yourself and your family of all that surplus paper. Of course Costco does have a very generous return policy if you want to relieve yourself in a different manner.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
