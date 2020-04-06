Editor,
I don’t think the toilet paper shortage is due entirely to hoarding. Figure probably half the people now working or studying used to work or study in an office or school building or were working from a vehicle. Those people probably used up half their toilet paper requirement while at work or school or on the road at convenient stop off places. If those people are now using all their toilet paper at home, that’s 25% of the 100% amount being used at home. That means 33% more paper has to be come from stores instead of from office or school supply companies.
Lois Hallen
Burlingame
