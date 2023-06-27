Editor,
Ever since the Republicans took over the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, they have embarked on an agenda of revenge, retaliation and spite. They have acted in a childish and petty manner. They concocted false accusations against President Biden and his family, without any evidence. They continue to support a liar, cheater and law breaker in Trump. They believe that when people care about other people besides themselves, it is socialism. They believe that anyone who does not believe in their ideology is woke.
