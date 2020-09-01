Editor,

We’ve witnessed police officers shoot and kill Black folks too many times. And each time, we feel the hurt. This is not normal. We need to refuse to stand idly by as police officers kill Black citizens with impunity. We need meaningful, comprehensive reform that will defend Black lives and end this endless cycle of police violence.

Black people are still reeling from the deaths of so many other Black folks at the hands of police violence this summer: Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Tony McDade and the thousands of other names we don’t know. The thousands of other Black people like Jacob Blake who just want to breathe and live free of the terror from state violence. Justice can’t wait.

Eileen Botha

San Francisco

