Editor,
In a recent guest perspective, Mike Nagler wrote a very thoughtful account of a visit last summer to San Miguel de Allende in central Mexico (“Blowin’ in the Wind” in the Aug. 28 edition of the Daily Journal). Upon arrival, he and his wife were warmly welcomed with a genuine spirit of respect and honesty and were immediately made to feel at home. A clear understanding of the life-giving force of living in peace was evident throughout the San Miguel community.
Here, in our frenetic attempts to “Make America Great Again,” do we also share this same commitment to treat everyone around us with basic human dignity, or are there lessons that we need to relearn? As visitors soon discover, the good people of San Miguel, in their quiet and purposeful way, are more than willing to show how a kind and loving spirit can gladden each and every heart.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
