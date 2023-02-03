Editor,
An AP article headlines “Is tipping out of control?” in the Jan. 30 issue of the Daily Journal. We are becoming inundated with tip requests, the article complains.
As a service worker, I rely on tips as a source of income and I remember those who tip well and those who don’t. The idea of karma is at play because you generate good karma by tipping well and bad karma by not tipping at all.
My favorite example is Sunday’s football game the 49ers-Eagles NFC championship game. A party of 49ers fans ordered some pizzas and hot wings and the bill came out to be $134 and change. I was on time, about 1:15 hours, considering we were super busy on game day and the the guy wrote 0.00 on the tip line and I thanked him. The score of the game was 7-7 in the second quarter.
When I got to my car and realized I had received nothing for a big order I said out loud, hope your boys lose, and I meant it. Sure enough, his boys lost 31-7. And that’s karma! Well, worth a laugh anyway. I’m a longtime suffering Chicago Bears fan.
James Constantino
South San Francisco
James
Thanks for an early morning chuckle.
On the serious side, we should not forget how important tips are for service workers.
It could be worse. You could be a Jaguars fan... worst NFL record over the past 10 years.
One can rationalize almost anything they want to but you let that guy off easy. A Chicago wait staff person would have some how dumped some gravy in his lap, accidently of course 🤣
