Regarding Jon Mays’ column, “Has COVID changed habits of tipping?” in the April 23 edition of the Daily Journal, I've been having many of these same thoughts about the tipping trend during this pandemic.
I, too, have been thinking of the tip as support in pick-up situations.
The reason I don't think this will last is that once we are back to "normal," I don't intend to do much pickup/takeout.
So I'll be back to my normal "dine-in" tipping.
Kathie Asaro
Foster City
