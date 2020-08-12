Editor,
Keeping our government accountable to the rule of law is never more important than at the time of crisis. Another lockdown is a death sentence to hundreds of businesses. The very lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people of this county are left at the mercy of some unelected local officials. We would like to fool ourselves thinking that the decisions to lock down are not taken lightly and are truly a measure of last resort. Yet, it appears that the county’s “new normal” is to hand out these life-shattering sentences to our businesses matter-of-factly dismissing following the law. Indeed, county officials have become so indifferent to their constituents that while they can kill us or not, it is just a job. And theirs are not affected either way.
How would the county manager justify the Aug. 1 lockdown order when the county did not appear on the official State Monitoring List until 4 p.m. Aug. 3? I have received a response to my Public Records Act request and nothing in the documents disclosed by the county can be considered a state order to shut down on Aug. 2 at midnight versus Aug. 3 at 4 p.m. Two days of wasted revenue for our shopping malls, hair salons, gyms, medspas are millions of dollars.
Will the county be compensating thousands of businesses for the loss of revenues for these two business days?
Maria Rutenburg
Redwood City
