Editor,
Democrats rail over Republicans falsely claiming Democrats stole the 2020 election. But it was Democrats who first tried to delegitimize Trump’s election with claims of Russia collusion. After spending millions on the Mueller investigation, 16 of the best Democrat lawyers were unable to prove Russian collusion. And after many court hearings Trump has been unable to prove voter fraud.
