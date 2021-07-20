Editor,
When people say they have the right to do certain things or own certain things what does that mean. What rights do we really have, do they have the right to do something or own something that endangered other people’s rights. Certain people say they have the right to not get vaccinated. I might say this may be true if they stay away from other people and not just 6 feet. Do they have the right to endanger their own families I’m not sure, children under 12 are at the mercy of the people around them they have no choice? Some people on airplanes and businesses say they have the right to not wear a mask when doing business in these places, I think not. People have rights when those rights don’t endanger other people and their rights
Let’s put this simple, millions of people were dying of the virus until most people got vaccinated and the rate of sickness and death went down, then the virus returned going after the unvaccinated, 98% of the people dying of this virus now are unvaccinated. These unvaccinated people are responsible for the deaths of thousands of people and responsible for spreading the virus to the vaccinated who unknowingly can spread it to their children. When a virus as deadly as this one is present and the only thing that will attack it is the vaccine, “I have the right” has a completely different definition. We need you to rethink this and get your shot.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.