Editor,
If anyone needs help in realizing it’s time for Newsom to go, just look at his latest proposal. Facing a budget shortfall, his plans include cutting first responders in addition to shrinking prisons. What could possibly go wrong if we have more criminals on the streets and fewer police officers to deal with them? Meanwhile, the state is starting to give out money to those here illegally who didn’t get a stimulus check. We need an overall change in leadership. Voting the same way term after term while expecting major changes that help us is the definition of insanity.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
