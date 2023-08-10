Are we as a nation sleepwalking toward a developing nation status? Nearly a third of the electorate seems to be enthralled by a charismatic lawbreaker to the extent that the nation’s credit rating has been downgraded due to the apparent declining stability of our 240-year-old democracy. Jan 6 and the subsequent revelations of presidential wrongdoing have not gone unnoticed by the rest of the world and the bond markets.
Instead of recognizing the real threat of human augmented climate chaos, the party that hosted this very defective leader barely make mention of the need for the planet to radically abandon carbon fuels. Add to that phenomenon is the unwillingness of both political parties to abandon useless nuclear weapons and so many other unsustainable practices from over fishing to wasteful usage of the minerals, land and waters that still are available to us all. Time to wake up. Reality can be uncomfortable but it’s still reality. Over to you.
