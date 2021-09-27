Editor,
Since I’ve been in politics since I joined Young Americans for Freedom at 18 and I’ve even attended Ronald Reagan’s Inaugural Ball in 1984, I am pretty sure I’ve earned the right to say what I have to say. I have never seen a purely medical issue such as COVID being so shamelessly politicized, exploited and manipulated by certain third rate politicians who’re spreading disinformation and panic while openly ignoring their own rules and protocol knowing darn well that nobody is gonna call them out on it.
Well, since I was 18 I had to dress a certain way (pearls and argyle sweaters), talk a certain way, present myself a certain way. And we — the up and coming young Republicans and Democrats — had to do those things because we were the future leaders. How do you expect ordinary people to take the COVID crisis, the masks and the vaccinations seriously when our so called leaders are behaving like clowns in a second-rate circus?
Tatiana Lyulkin
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.