Editor,
Now fancy Miss Nancy is handing out commemorative pens bearing her name, celebrating this joyous “impeachment” which not long ago she termed such a sad occasion.
Oh, my teardrops for Madam Nancy. But it needn’t be sad. The impeachment circus can now be dubbed a tragic comedy of errors, headlined The Pelosi Pony and Dog Show, co-starring future sideliners Nadler, Waters and Schiff.
I’ll be a volunteer and bring the buttered popcorn.
Aric Leavitt
Santa Clara
