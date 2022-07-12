Editor,
Wouldn’t it be nice to live in an America that doesn’t have mass shootings seemingly on a weekly basis? To live in an America where our children do not have to go through active-shooter drills in the classroom? To live in an America whose leaders care more about the loss of life than where their next campaign contribution is coming from?
Al Comolli
Millbrae
