Editor,
Many of the people rioting in Washington, D.C., recently did not wear a mask. It certainly makes me wonder what they were thinking. The man who sat at Nancy Pelosi’s desk is now known by millions of people and his life is forever changed because of his actions. He is in jail and is going to pay a heavy price for a poorly thought-out plan of attack. Let us hope he does not come down with COVID-19 along with the many other rioters at the Capital.
Had these rioters worn masks they not only would have been harder to identify but more importantly, they may have been saved from COVID-19.
It is unfortunate that the wearing of masks has become so political in this country, especially as we are running out of rooms for COVID-19 patients and a place to store the bodies.
As far as I am concerned, I have no interest in whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, etc., I would simply like to see you stay healthy for the sake of our country and our future.
Most of the people who were in the Capitol recently were probably well intentioned. But, there is no place for the violence that occurred. The violence and lack of masks has done more harm than we can imagine.
I have no issue with someone disagreeing with my thinking on issues at hand. When this happens it is an opportunity to have a civil discussion and even then we may not agree. But it leaves the door open for another discussion through peaceful means.
David Thom
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.