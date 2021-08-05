Editor,
Senate Bill 9 would eliminate city-regulation of onsite parking in residential neighborhoods, plus mandate two housing units with each unit being a minimum size of 800 square feet, wherever a single family house is now allowed.
All the developer needs to do is point to a car-share vehicle within one block (how permanent is that?) or else one transit stop within one half mile (which can be phased out without a city’s approval).
Potential result may be front yards paved for overflow parking that the neighborhood’s streets cannot accommodate.
I join with Belmont resident David Altscher in his praise of the South San Francisco City Council for rejecting and saying no to Senate Bill 9 (“South City opts to oppose bill” story in the July 29 edition of the Daily Journal).
State senators who have never held local elected office may not be aware of the real-life impacts of arbitrary legislation that eliminates local control.
City councils and mayors are elected to represent citizens by speaking up and sounding the alert on proposed state laws that will harm local communities’ health and safety. Just like South San Francisco’s councilmembers have done.
And isn’t this interesting timing?
The state Legislature has until Sept. 10 to act on SB 9, which means Gov. Gavin Newsom can delay his signature of this radical change until Oct. 10, well after the Sept. 14, election to recall Newsom.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
