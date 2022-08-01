Editor,
The Daily Journal recently featured two exceptional letters to the editor. One by Ellyn Dooley “Inflation is Temporary, Climate Change is Constant” on the immediacy of the need for action to prevent the worst of man made climate change from destroying civilization and the other on the creeping authoritarianism threatening our democracy due to things like a dysfunctional Electoral College. This was laid out in the letter by Jorg Aadahl, “Just Imagine No Electoral College.” This was not much of a factor for the first 220 years of our history as it only happened twice but since 2000 the obsolete college has now done it more than it has not. It has reversed the will of the American voter in handing power to the runner up rather than the winner of the national popular vote. Clearly the will of American voters is being frustrated and the results have been stunning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.