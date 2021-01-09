Editor,
As I watched in horror as our country’s Capitol was attacked by a vicious mob incited by President Trump, I couldn’t help but think of all the others complicit in getting this country to the point of what amounted to attempted coup. While there is plenty of well-documented blame to go around in D.C., I look locally to the few individuals that continue to espouse unfounded conspiracy theories, encouraging unproven claims of fraudulent elections and illegal voting practices. Individuals like Mr. Grocott and others that you continually publish on your opinion page, have continued to spur division based on untrue claims that even Trump’s own attorney general say have no merit.
Yet, they continue and the SMDJ continues to give them a forum. How many people read these lies and are spurred to the kind of violence we saw on Jan. 6?
These individuals, along with this newspaper who publishes this garbage, are complicit in the division this country is dealing with and the violence and death it led to. The mission statement of the SMDJ states that the paper strives to be “accurate and fair.”
When you give forum to these right wing radicals whose idiocy encourages the worst in our society, you are neither. You are part of the problem. It was reported that Mitt Romney yelled at Ted Cruz, et al as they were under siege and being evacuated, “This is what you’ve gotten, guys!” Indeed, this is what you’ve gotten.
Leni Liakos
Montara
(1) comment
Hey Leni, I don't know what country you are from but in this country we have a thing called freedom of speech. It is so important to us that we put in the 1st Amendment to our Constitution. You have know idea what is true or untrue but yet you want to curtail other people's speech based on your political ideology. I will tell you one thing Mr. Liakos, you take away our free speech, what happened at the Capital the other day will seem like child's play. Just remember that next time you complain about a newspaper printing letters from Trump supporters like myself.
