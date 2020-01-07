Editor,
I am responding to the column, “California’s water policy” by Matt Grocott in the Dec. 31 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Matt Grocott has hit the nail on the head. There is no water policy in California. While it is important to conserve water, there is a limit to it, especially population that has been increasing year over year. Our outdated infrastructure cannot support it. The state has not done much since 1960.
Rome wasn’t built in a day — it takes time to build infrastructure to store more water. California legislators need to take it seriously and take immediate action. Delayed action is going to cause more pain down the road.
Desmond Yuen
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.