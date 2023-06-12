Grateful to Waypoint Church for the letter assuring their neighbors that they have not been pursuing or promoting any zoning changes for their 25th Avenue parking lot since exploring the idea prior to the COVID 19 pandemic (“Waypoint Church: No housing plans” in the June 6 edition).
Adding, “There were no further discussions within Waypoint in the meantime.” The church’s letter, therefore, cast Councilmember Loraine’s April 4 City Council public comments as false.
Loraine stated, “By the way, the Church is interested in building there. So it’s not as if we just made up an idea that, you know, it would be awesome if we had a tower there. The owners of the lot are considering building housing and are waiting for this process to shake out.”
Maybe Loraine can explain the discrepancy between he and the church? As his comments certainly fueled any “distress and mistrust” the church has encountered.
