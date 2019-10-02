Editor,
In the beginning, women from all over America converged on Washington to tell the president and our government that they were a force to be dealt with. There wasn’t just a few, there were thousands that came from all over to get their message across. The problem was, it didn’t continue with the same force.
Now, the students of all ages marched all over America to get the message of climate change to our president and our government. Everyone, including myself, should be extremely proud of these individuals, but it shouldn’t stop there. These two groups stood up and let the world hear what they had to say, and what did we say except “great job?” It’s time that the men, the fathers the sons, the single and the married back these special people and do the same. The other half deserves it and the world needs it. Just tell me where and when.
Robert Nice
Redwood City
