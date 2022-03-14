Editor,
Ukraine’s situation seems hopeless but it isn’t. Putin may subdue Ukraine temporarily but he will not subdue its people. Instead he’s invigorated peoples faith worldwide in their inherited Democracies and raised President Zelensky to the leader of this patriotic movement to the chagrin of global elites. Patriotism is no longer a bad word.
Putin will probably fail because he doesn’t have the troops, money or international support to occupy Ukraine. His brutal bombing of women and children has made him a pariah and certified war criminal. The Russian economy is collapsing and his principal ally China doesn’t support his invasion.
But we can’t take the chance that Putin might prevail. We can’t stand by as a venerable East European country is slaughtered. We can’t risk that Putin will up the stakes with invasions of other former USSR vassal states. We can prevail if Western countries supply Ukrainians with food and arms. Putin’s ability control a population of 44 mil people with only 200,000 troops is problematical. Russia’s World War II army is vulnerable to Ukrainian special forces armed with Turkey’s heavy duty armed drones and US Stingers and Vulcan missiles. We especially need trade sanctions on Russian oil. We must increase our US oil and gas production for export to the EU to replace Russian oil there. The Russian people are poor and Putin’s war will make them poorer. The more we keep pressure on, the sooner the Russian people and the oligarchs will dispose of Putin.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.