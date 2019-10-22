Editor,
Why do Republicans have problems with the facts? I get tired of the blame that some Republicans put on Obama for pulling out of Iraq and letting ISIS take over. They leave out the fact that the Shiite president of Iraq wanted to hold American soldiers accountable for offenses by an Iraq court. We never have let foreign courts judge American soldiers. So Obama pulled out our troops.
After our troops left Iraq, the Shiite president, Al Malaki, ignored the complaints of the Sunni residents of Iraq. His Shiite forces treated them badly compared to the Americans who managed to secure their aid against the terrorist. The Sunni people eventually looked to ISIS as allies. Al Malaki’s army collapsed when his officers abandoned their soldiers. After this ISIS took over much of northern Iraq except the Kurdish part. Also ISIS had much of eastern Syria which was too busy with their civil war to oppose them.
Of course none of this would have happened if President Bush and Vice President Cheney did not invade Iraq in the first place. Remember those weapons of mass destruction that Saddam Hussein had which turned out to be weapons of mass deception by the Bush administration. We were told by an official of this administration that there would be clouds of atomic explosions over our cities. Some Republicans have a problem with truth and the facts just like our current president.
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.