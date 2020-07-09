Editor,
I realized that a good number of nations have done far better at protecting their economies during these trying times than we have. In fact, most others have. Think about that! We have gone into the hole for trillions and others have not at all. This really deserves thought.
How did they do it? They took the science seriously that’s what they did. Taiwan is the star here. They never even shut down folks, get it? They never shut down! They limited or monitored all incoming travelers and isolated them on arrival. No heavy handedness either. Then they had them self isolate with gentle monitoring for compliance and follow through with phone calls and visits if needed. Not exactly super high-tech here either. Just a bit of foresight and diligence. Get it folks? They succeeded and we fell flat on our faces with trillions wasted. Think about that.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
