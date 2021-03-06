Editor,
Your columnist, Matt Grocott, is quite right to seek — and urge readers — “to become more familiar with [the Constitution], then to study it more intimately, and finally — to have a firm understanding of each article, section and amendment.” I share that aim and have spent my professional life researching and writing about the Constitution; I have also had the privilege of teaching Constitutional Law at five American law schools and have written a book-length study of the text. Unfortunately, Mr. Grocott errs when he criticizes the Biden administration for withdrawing the “1776 Report,” which was hastily commissioned by the Trump Administration and released days before it left office. That “report” made sweeping statements about history and the correct way of teaching it; however, its authors did not include even one professional historian. Instead, the commission included fringe religious figures and its report propounded fringe constitutional mythology, and made historical statements that are demonstrably false. Most egregiously, it devotes considerable space to apologizing for human slavery in the United States, and ends that section with the transparently false claim that “the movement to abolish slavery … first began in the United States.”
In short, dissemination of this politicized rubbish would harm, not help, the cause of constitutional literacy both me and Mr. Grocott favor.
Garrett Epps
Eugene, Oregon
The letter writer is a professor of law emeritus, University of Baltimore School of Law
