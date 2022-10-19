In this week’s Islander, Mr. Fitzgerald wrote that Mayor Awasthi voted for 300 housing units at the golf course (attached). This is inaccurate. Mayor Awasthi and the Foster City Council did not vote for housing on Mariners Point golf course. Mariners Point golf course is not included in the housing element.
This is misrepresenting the mayor of Foster City, the city and the council. This is especially concerning since what Mr. Fitzgerald wrote is also part of some illegal and anonymous flyers that were being circulated recently in the Foster City community.
Mariners Point golf course is again being played as a political tool. Mayor Richa Awasthi and candidate for reelection to the Foster City Council has made her position clear multiple times. She has said it loud and clear that she is for preserving the golf course. She even stated that in the candidate forum on Oct. 11.
She had said that our golf course is a community asset and an active recreation amenity that provides an ageless activity for all segments of our community from the youngest to our seniors. It does so in a cost-effective way. She wants to preserve and protect the golf course and make the site an even better recreational amenity for generations to enjoy. If reelected she will do whatever it takes to preserve the golf course and never include it as part of our RHNA numbers so we will never build housing there. For more questions or her position on other topics, please visit www.richaforus.com.
