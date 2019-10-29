Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “CLINTEL’s bias” by Olivia Murphy in the Oct. 23 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Ironically, the inventor of the internet who subsequently also started the Global Climate Movement, Al Gore, was not an engineer, he was a politician. Talking about credentials. We now have a politically movement that is set to use our Earth’s behavior as their wealth redistribution revolution and everything went well until President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, complete with the annual funding.
Ms. Murphy should know by now that CO2 is not “leading” temperature changes, but is a mere “follower” thereof. Charts, data and statistics and ice cores, tree rings, writings, paintings and many other indicators have established that this is a fact.
So, the money dried up for the researchers and the scientific population. Suddenly, climate scientists no longer need to cover their behinds and they are willing to speak up. CLINTEL is the result, one of them. Did Ms. Murphy also know that the U.N. has studied this climate phenomenon and the biggest objection seems to be that many countries don’t want to be cooled as their growing seasons and amount of arable land has increased with global warming which predominantly is due to nature itself, not due to humans? Some more CO2 works wonders for lots of humans in developing nations. And don’t get me started on carbon taxes or carbon credits.
Harry Roussard
Foster City
