I am responding to the article, “San Carlos budget surplus decision is delayed” in the Nov. 27 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Concerning the recent report of San Carlos and its soon-to-disappear $9 million surplus, it’s alarming the commonly accepted misconception here is that a city with a monetary surplus, however large or small, is a city well-run. Here’s a serious reminder from a San Carlos resident who has resided here longer than any councilmember has served.
Democratic government, for whatever size and purpose, is not a business chiefly to make money, or to generate a profit, but, once legitimately elected, serve its citizen-taxpayers to the extent to which it satisfies the public good, once referred to precisely as the commonwealth. For those of you who don’t remember your civics lesson, or even care, government is not a public business. And I would simply challenge anyone who would insist that it is and needs to operate as such. Yet somehow the Journal’s report would have us conclude it is a credit to San Carlos that it has a monetary surplus, in this case, $9 million.
And how is this surplus gained? Property taxes. Does anyone question this? Not in the least. Instead, we see a bloated little city and its self-interested governmental minions fumbling among themselves trying hard to publicly rationalize spending its surplus on itself through its pension funding system (possibility No. 1) rather than redistribute it back to the taxpayer (possibility No. 2). Are they looking out for the taxpayer and does that ever happen? Certainly not.
Mike Safranek
San Carlos
