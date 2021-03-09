Editor,
It is indeed regrettable that our teachers have fallen from grace. Most of the blame should go to the unions, who hold sway over our elected officials. The teachers union gave Gov. Newsom the maximum allowed during his election and he will not challenge them. Instead he has offed billions in incentives with no requirements that the schools reopen. Meanwhile, his kids are attending class at a private school.
As Jon Mays pointed out in his March 5 column, “Gov. Gavin Newsom, teachers and goodwill,” our teachers care deeply about their students and would likely opt to be in class when it is allowed. I wish the unions had as much concern for the students and their families, who have suffered greatly, while they capitalize on their political clout.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.