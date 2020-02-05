Editor,
The men and women who were elected to represent the citizens of the United States in the Senate failed us all. The Swamp, as its referred to by our president, decided to go with the biggest alligator out of misguided loyalty. The whole idea of draining the swamp will become reality in the next election. The Republican Party has become a group of followers instead of leaders who are supposed to represent us. I hope they all have second jobs.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
