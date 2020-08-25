Editor,
California is asking us as citizens to do certain things to improve living in this great state. We are being asked to conserve on water, give up our lawns and garden so the water supply will go farther. We are asked to cut down on our electrical use because our electrical system now cannot handle the demand. We are also asked to carpool, so the highways won’t be so crowded, take your bike, take the trains or buses.
I have lived in California my whole life; 72 years and I believe I feel like so many others that have made their homes here for centuries that there is a simple answer to this problem. We don’t need more housing, what we need is fewer people. We need to quit inviting big companies to our state, there are many states out there that have the capabilities to support a few of the big companies that are now overusing our states ability to supply them. Cities need to stop building and tell big companies to go elsewhere we don’t have the capabilities to support them. I think I speak for many people when I say we want the utilities that we built to support us back, they have been stretched far enough, you come to our state you find new supplies to support your business or don’t come we cannot give up what we built so you can profit it.
Robert Nice
Redwood City
