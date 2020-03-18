Editor,
Well, the temporary conclusion to the Seton Medical Center saga played itself out in Redwood City last Wednesday afternoon in the chambers of the county supervisors. In attendance were employees of the hospital, union representatives and activists from District 5. The crowd was so large (about 250 people) that it expanded into the adjoining lobby. I was the only person in the two rooms to get up and speak on what a money grab this was by Supervisor Canepa and the hospital. I detailed the Measure A money, the $41 million since 2013 from the county, the hospital losing $5 million dollars a month and the fact that the structure is seismically doomed. I was booed loudly by the partisan crowd for my advocacy to the county taxpayer. They did not care that we are currently suffering a $57 million structural deficit in our county health care system and they do not care that though its OK for county health care workers to lose their jobs, it is now the county’s responsibility to make sure Seton’s employees don’t lose their jobs.
Bottom-line for those of you who don’t follow this is that we are going to give Seton Medical Center a bailout of $20 million additional dollars. At the same time, cuts need to be made to our own county health care system. Kudos to Supervisor Pine, the only one of the five supervisors to look at this situation with clarity and solid judgement, and took some harsh verbal attacks for being absolutely spot on.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
