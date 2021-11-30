Editor,

Is it compassion or lack of concern for victims of serious crime? The guest perspective by the Rev. Deacon Lauren P. McCombs, while heart-wrenching, left out compassion for the victims due to serious crime. As with everything in life, there are two sides to an issue. In today’s environment of increased crime, we need to be cognizant of the consequences of our actions. We need to use our heads and our hearts together to obtain the best outcome for our society. As an immigrant from Taiwan, I understand there may be mistrust of police. Still, in the United States, we function under the rule of law, and we must trust the police to protect us from crime.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office released 15 people to ICE in 2020. Senate Bill 54 allows police to notify ICE if a subject has a felony conviction considered “serious or violent.” Sheriff Bolanos stated all his county transfers “met those conditions.” A scan of those individuals released to ICE from October 2020 to September 2021 indicated that 13 of the 15 committed felonies. Charges included multiple cases of domestic violence, sexual assault, kidnapping, in addition to robbery and drug possession. Will unification with their families really bring positive outcomes without intervention?

The right solution for San Mateo County is to provide for the safety of all our residents. Pressuring the sheriff to not adhere to the rule of law is not the answer.

Anna Kramer

San Carlos

The letter writer is chair of the San Mateo County Republican Party.

