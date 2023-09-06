I was pleased to hear the Redwood City council did not adopt the proposal to develop an anti-harassment ordinance to the anti-displacement strategy and instead chose to look for a viable solution to address isolated issues in our city (“Redwood City to study more renter protetions” in the Aug. 30 edition of the Daily Journal).
Instead of blanketing policy, the council opted for a targeted approach in developing a mechanism to actually address and resolve the complaints and possible disputes of harassment between both renters and housing providers.
I believe this is an equitable approach when considering the data provided by city staff at Monday night’s meeting showed that third party services were requested to help bridge communications between all parties.
This service will contribute to setting up procedures to directly evaluate any isolated problems and individuals seeking these services will feel empowered to access the information they need.
Our council is taking the right direction and is putting citywide solutions first through resources that all Redwood City residents can access, instead of adopting unnecessary policy based on anecdotes.
