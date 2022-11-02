Editor,
The question was asked in a previous letter, will the real Sarah Fields please stand up?
Editor,
So, I thought that I would provide some insight as to who Sarah Fields is, since I’ve had the pleasure of knowing her for years.
The real Sarah Fields is a thoughtful and experienced leader who is being attacked with baseless allegations in what has turned into an ugly San Mateo City Council campaign by the supporters of her opponent.
Sarah Fields is a dedicated community member serving on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
Sarah is a trained urban planner — holding a master’s degree — making her one of the few candidates or councilmembers in this county who can actually understand how local planning works in detail.
Sarah works for a nonprofit that is dedicated to housing the unhoused and helping to ensure that our communities offer a hand up to those in need.
In short, she is just the kind of person to help lead our city, to ensure that our community is a welcoming place and that our residents are served in the best possible way.
Voting for Sarah Fields for City Council in District 3 is a vote for a competent, compassionate and highly skilled leader.
That is the real Sarah Fields.
Nicole Fernandez
San Mateo
The letter writer is the former chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party and a former chair of San Mateo’s Community Relations Commission.
