Editor,
It would behoove the young progressives who hope to one day own a house and start a family to take a good look at the prices of houses as they are on the MLS. They might notice that the advertised prices for houses in working class Daly City are going up by $100k from month to month and these are just teaser prices, for the real sale prices are going up even faster.
But not to worry, $15 dollars per hour should easily make up for the runaway inflation sparked by the indiscriminate low interest policies of our central bank, by idiotic stimuli legislation and by the rising wages themselves.
It would also behoove our young progressives to wake up to the fact that China is now Saudi Arabia’s main oil buyer and China’s ultimate goal is to move the pricing of oil away from the U.S. dollar and to its own currency. That would cause a massive devaluation of our dollar, thus runaway inflation. All these undeniable facts are the real reason why everybody who has dollars is rushing to dump them at any cost into real assets like working class homes in Daly City which have thus become unaffordable.
Of course, as the price of houses rises, so eventually do the rents, thus more inflation and more economic misery to be compensated for by ever-higher hourly wages in the inflationary spiral to the bottom. Somebody please prove me wrong.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
Mr. Stevens, we’ll need to wait for history to prove you right, or wrong. Meanwhile, people should continue to take advantage of these low interest policies by riding the stock market upswing. Remember to set an asset allocation according to your risk tolerance and time horizon. As usual, take the necessary precautions to ease out of the stock market should the situation deteriorate, especially if you’re a senior currently forced to chase returns.
You're absolutely right. The Fed's interest rate repression has inflated most assets to the benefit of the wealthy while forcing retired people to take more risk than they should on their retirement account to get any return at all.
